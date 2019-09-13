Privacy Policy
Effective: September 13, 2019
This Privacy Policy explains how Andrews McMeel Universal, Inc. (“Andrews McMeel Universal,” “we,” “our,” or “us”) collects, uses, discloses, and otherwise processes information about you related to your access or use of TheFarSide.com, which is operated by Andrews McMeel Universal (the “Site”). Your use of the Site is subject to TheFarSide.com’s Terms of Service (collectively the “Terms”). If we make changes to this policy, we will notify you by revising the date at the top of the policy, and, in some cases, we may provide you with additional notice (such as adding a statement to our website homepage or sending you a notification).
1. WHAT DOES THIS PRIVACY POLICY COVER?
This policy covers the treatment and use of information that is collected by Andrews McMeel Universal through your use of the Site.
2. WHAT TYPES OF INFORMATION ARE COLLECTED THROUGH THE SITE?
We collect a variety of information through the Site that you choose to directly provide to us, which may include your first and last name; payment information, including credit card numbers; contact information such as a street, mailing, or email address; a telephone number; the message that you submit to us; and any other information that you choose to provide to us.
We also collect certain information automatically, including (a) persistent identifiers, customer numbers, MAC or IP addresses, or other identifiers; (b) device information and operating system; (c) demographics, preferences, and interests information; (d) certain log and traffic information, such as access times, pages viewed, and pages you viewed prior to visiting the Site; and (e) information collected by tracking technologies, including cookies, web beacons, hashed email addresses, and other persistent identifiers, and other tracking technologies.
3. HOW IS MY INFORMATION COLLECTED?
We collect certain information when you register or provide us your information on the Site. We may ask you to register and/or provide information when you visit certain areas of our Site, register for services, order products, enter contests, subscribe to a newsletter, or other communication. If you choose not to register, you may not have access to areas that require registration. We may receive information, including information about you from other sources, such as publicly available sources, if you log in through social media platforms or other third-party data providers, such as analytics, audience identification, and demographics providers, and combine that with information we receive from you.
The Site, and any messages sent from Andrews McMeel Universal, may contain code that enables our database and servers to better understand how you use the Site, including whether a message was opened and/or what links (if any) were clicked. We may combine that information with information we have about you and may use that information to improve your experience and/or provide customized messages to you. Andrews McMeel Universal may also use other technologies to verify and track your use of certain products and services, confirm receipt of certain products, or to test the integrity of our systems, products, and services. We use different technologies to collect information, including cookies and web beacons. Cookies are small data files stored on your hard drive or in device memory that help us improve our Site and your experience, see which areas and features of our Site are popular, and count visits. Web beacons are electronic images that may be used on our Site or emails and help deliver cookies, count visits, and understand usage and campaign effectiveness. Your browser has options to accept, reject, or provide you with notice when a cookie is sent. Please be aware that disabling or revoking consent to the use of cookies may impact your ability to fully utilize the Site. Please see the section below entitled “Cookies, Advertisements, and Third-Party Websites” for more information about how to opt out of cookies on the Site.
4. HOW IS MY INFORMATION USED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL UNIVERSAL?
Andrews McMeel Universal uses your information to provide, maintain, and improve our Site products and services, including but not limited to:
- Providing the information you request, processing transactions, and sending administrative messages;
- Sending information about other products and services of Andrews McMeel Universal, including information about selected third parties;
- Providing you a customized and tailored experience, advertising, and content;
- Alternate functionality or experiences in your use of the Site;
- Premium content services or products subject to a subscription agreement or registration;
- Detecting and reducing fraud, credit risk, and other illegal activities;
- Periodic messages via mobile, twitter, email, or other platforms, with content updates, subscription information, and order information;
- Special contests or promotions that are sponsored by Andrews McMeel Universal or another company;
- Chat, bulletin board, or other user-generated content functionality; and
- A seamless experience across multiple devices, platforms, or browsers for each user.
5. WHO DOES ANDREWS MCMEEL UNIVERSAL SHARE INFORMATION WITH?
Subject to applicable law, we share your information as follows or as otherwise described in this policy:
- With our affiliates, suppliers, vendors, and/or their agents and employees who assist us in the provision of goods and services to you or otherwise to support our business operations. For example, we may share, to the extent permitted by law, your information or other data (a) with third parties assisting us in the provision, administration, and management of goods and services generally; (b) with third parties that assist us in providing goods and services that you request; and (c) with third parties that support our business operations or provide marketing or advertising services on our behalf, including marketing, technical, accounting, legal, or other professionals;
- With FarWorks, Inc. (“FarWorks”), the company behind The Far Side®;
- We may use or disclose your information for our general business operations and goods and services provided by us if it is in a form that is de-identified or aggregated and cannot reasonably be used to identify you (including hashed email addresses or similar persistent identifiers);
- To comply with the law or respond to a request for information if we believe disclosure is in accordance with, or required by, any applicable law or legal process, including responding to lawful subpoenas, warrants, or court orders;
- If we believe your actions are inconsistent with the spirit or language of our user agreements or policies, or to protect the rights, property, or safety of Andrews McMeel Universal, FarWorks, Site visitors, employees, or others;
- In connection with, or during negotiations of, any merger, reorganization, asset sale or transfer, financing or lending transaction, or in any other situation where personal information may be disclosed or transferred as one of the assets of Andrews McMeel Universal; and
- With your consent or at your direction. If you have previously consented to such sharing under a prior privacy policy version, you are still considered to have consented under this Privacy Policy.
6. TRANSFER OF INFORMATION TO THE UNITED STATES
This Site is based in the United States and is directed to U.S. residents, and we process and store information in the United States. If you are located outside the United States, we and our service providers may transfer your information to, or store or access your information in, jurisdictions that may not provide equivalent levels of data protection as your home jurisdiction.
7. WHAT ARE MY OPTIONS TO CONTROL THE USE OF MY INFORMATION?
You have the ability to request the deletion of your Andrews McMeel Universal registration at any time by contacting Andrews McMeel Universal or, if available, utilizing the registration system established for this purpose. However, we may maintain certain information, including information, following such deletion, as required by law or for legitimate business purposes, such as part of our internal processes to prevent accidental loss of user data or information and to prevent or discourage fraudulent activities that may involve Andrews McMeel Universal registration or account information. We may also continue to maintain information about your registration or account and your computer access to our Site or services as part of our server logs.
If you do not want to receive promotional communications from Andrews McMeel Universal, you may decline to receive those email messages by opting out when you receive such a communication sign-up, register, or from within your account, as applicable. However, we may still communicate with you by email if such email communication is for the purpose of corresponding with you regarding products or services you have requested related to protecting your interests, including any information, property, or other data, or to provide you with any notification or disclosure that may be required by applicable law or this Privacy Policy. Accordingly, you agree that all communications, disclosures, and notices sent to you by email satisfy any requirement that notice be provided in writing.
8. EUROPEAN UNION / GENERAL DATA PROTECTION REGULATION (“GDPR”)
If you are located within the European Economic Area (“EEA”) or within another jurisdiction having similar data protection laws to the GDPR, Andrews McMeel Universal provides such users the following rights:
- the right to be told how we use your information and obtain access to your information;
- the right to have your information rectified or erased or to place restrictions on processing your information;
- the right to object to the processing of your information (e.g., for direct marketing purposes);
- the right to have information you directly provided to us provided to you in a structured, commonly used, and machine-readable format;
- wherein the processing of your information is based on your consent, the right to withdraw that consent subject to legal or contractual restrictions;
- the right to object to any decisions that have significant legal effect based on the automated processing of your information, including profiling; and
- the right to lodge a complaint with the supervisory authority responsible for data protection matters.
If we hold any information about you that is incorrect, or if there are any changes to your details, please let us know so that we can keep our records accurate and up-to-date. If you withdraw your consent to the use of your information for purposes set out in our Privacy Policy, we may not be able to provide you with access to all or parts of the Site. We will retain your information for the duration of our business relationship and afterward for as long as is necessary and relevant for our legitimate business purposes, in accordance with our data retention, marking and destruction policy, or as otherwise permitted by applicable laws and regulations.
Certain data protection law requires us to rely on one or more lawful grounds to process your personal information. We consider the following grounds to be relevant:
- Consent: Wherein you have provided consent in accordance with applicable law to us using your personal information in a certain way, such as to send you email, text, and/or telephone marketing.
- Performance of a contract: Wherein we are entering into a contract with you or performing our obligations under it, such as when you buy products and services through the Site.
- Legal obligation: Where necessary so that we can comply with a legal or regulatory obligation to which we are subject, for example where we are ordered by a court or regulatory authority.
- Legitimate interests: Wherein it is reasonably necessary to achieve our or others’ legitimate interests (as long as what the information is used for is fair and does not duly impact your rights). We consider our legitimate interests to be operating the Site and facilitating the services we provide to users.
For example, to:
- understand how people choose/use our services and products;
- determine the effectiveness of our services, promotional campaigns, and advertising;
- monitor whom we deal with to protect against fraud, money laundering, and other risks;
- enhance, modify, personalize, or otherwise improve our services / communications for the benefit of our customers; and
- better understand how people interact with the Site.
When we process your personal information in this way, we consider and balance any potential impact on you (both positive and negative) and your rights under data protection laws. We will not use your personal information where our interests are overridden by the impact on you.
Due to the nature and location of our business in the United States, your personal data will be disclosed to Andrews McMeel Universal, FarWorks, and others as outlined herein outside of the EEA, including in the United States. It may also be processed by our employees or suppliers operating outside the EEA.
If you are in the EEA, we provide adequate protection for the transfer of your personal data to countries outside of the EEA through a series of intercompany agreements based on the Standard Contractual Clauses authorized under EU law or equivalent measures. A copy of the Standard Contractual Clauses is available here: https://ec.europa.eu/info/law/law-topic/data-protection/data-transfers-outside-eu/model-contracts-transfer-personal-data-third-countries_en.
9. HOW DO I UPDATE MY INFORMATION?
You can help Andrews McMeel Universal maintain the accuracy of your profile by notifying us when you change your address, phone number, email address, or other information. If at any time you wish to update your information, then contact us or edit the information within your account, if applicable. Please include your old and new contact information in any message so that we can make the appropriate corrections.
10. CHILDREN’S INFORMATION
The Site is a general-audience site that is not directed to children under the age of thirteen. If a parent believes that his or her child has submitted personal information to Andrews McMeel Universal, he or she can contact us via email or postal mail as listed below. Andrews McMeel Universal will promptly delete the information upon learning that it relates to a child under the age of thirteen.
11. COOKIES, ADVERTISEMENTS, AND THIRD-PARTY WEBSITES
The Site may contain links to other websites. We are not responsible for the privacy practices or the content of such websites. We may allow third-party advertisers to place ads on the Site. These third-party advertisers may use cookies or similar technologies to help present the advertisements to you or to help measure the effectiveness of their advertisements. Some advertisers may use cookies or other tracking technologies to serve ads based on your visits to the Site and other websites on the Internet. The use of such technologies is subject to the privacy policies of the third-party advertisers and is not covered by this Privacy Policy. As a result, if you respond to any such third-party advertisers by clicking on the advertisements and/or visiting their websites or the websites of any other third party, be sure you evaluate their privacy policies before providing them with any of your information. To opt out of a third party’s use of cookies, you must visit such third party’s website and follow its specified opt-out procedures. For example, we use Google’s DoubleClick product on our Site. You can learn more about Google, and how they use your data by visiting http://www.google.com/intl/en/policies/privacy/partners/. You may opt out of Google’s use of the DoubleClick cookie by visiting the Google Advertising Policies and Principles page at http://www.google.com/policies/privacy/ads/. You can also opt out of some, but not all, third-party advertiser cookies in one location by visiting the Network Advertising Initiative opt-out website, located at http://www.networkadvertising.org/managing/opt_out.asp. You may block all cookies by following the instructions applicable to your browser at http://www.aboutcookies.org/page-1.
In addition, we may provide one-way secured (or “hashed”) versions of your email address or similar identifying information to certain third parties to provide more relevant and customized experiences and advertising to you as you browse the Site or other third-party websites. This hashed version of your email address is a text string that uniquely identifies your email address but which is designed to prevent reverse engineering so that a third party should be unable to utilize the actual underlying email address and merely identify you as a unique user across devices, sessions, and browsers if you provide the same identifying information. If you provide a third party’s website with the same identifying information and that third party utilizes the same method of hashing, it is possible that the third party could match information obtained from us and combine it with information that you provide to the third-party website. For example, we use ALC’s advertising services to provide you with more customized advertising by providing them with a one-way hashed version of your email address. You can learn more about how they process information, including information you submit to them directly, and about how to opt out of their targeted services by visiting https://optoutpreference.org/.
12. REFER A FRIEND
If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about the Site or particular products or services, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Andrews McMeel Universal will automatically send the friend a one-time email inviting them to visit the Site. Andrews McMeel Universal stores this information for the sole purpose of sending this one-time email. The friend may contact Andrews McMeel Universal to request the removal of this information from their database.
13. CONTACTING ANDREWS MCMEEL UNIVERSAL
Please address comments or questions regarding Andrews McMeel Universal’s Privacy Policy to us via email or postal mail. You can complete our email form at http://gocomics.com/help/contact. You may also contact Andrews McMeel Universal by mail or email at:
Andrews McMeel Universal
Attn: Andrews McMeel Universal Privacy
1130 Walnut St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
USA
-or-
support@thefarside.com