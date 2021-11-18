Previous
Shark Dreams
Thursday, November 18, 2021
The Big Drive of ’82
Art assignment: Paint a house on a hillside overlooking a bay or valley. Stay loose; play with color. Try to capture a mood. Think of something to add.
The Chase
Frank thought Dale was crazy. But he was listening.
Gustafson immediately recognized his situation as serious: Cape buffalo were always dangerous, easily provoked, and many in this herd appeared to be drinking.
