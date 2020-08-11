Previous
Next
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Amazing! Once again the line between our two species has been blurred! We have long known that these primates used tools for procuring food, but we did not know they had the tools for preparing food! Yes, it’s true – and some may be critical of this – their skills do seem confined to making banana bread…lots and lots of banana bread. And I suppose it does look a little too brown. Neverthe-
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Previous
Next