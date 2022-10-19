47. The dog will (check one): a) Chew on the furniture whenever he wants. b) Sometimes chew on the furni c) Not chew on the furn.. but can rip open
The questions were getting harder, and Ted could feel Lucky’s watchful glare from across the room. He had been warned, he recalled, that this was a breed that would sometimes test him.

The Daily Dose

