Let's go to our hidden camera and see how Gorok is doing. ... Remember, folks, in order to win, he has to talk his way into the house -- difficult for any monster, but Gorok is also dressed as an insurance salesman!
Monster game shows

The Daily Dose

Monday, September 20, 2021 Monday, September 20, 2021
Sunday, September 19, 2021 Sunday, September 19, 2021