up, down, up, down, up, down … / Left foot, right foot, left foot, right foot … / Bark, don’t bark, bark, don’t bark … / Hop, rest, hop, rest, rest … dang!
Basic lives

The Daily Dose

Saturday, April 25, 2020 Saturday, April 25, 2020
Friday, April 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020