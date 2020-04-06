[1] Woman on phone: "Yes. This is Eve... Oh, hello, Adam!...The Garden? Saturday? Oh, I'd love to!...Okay...See you soon...Bye bye. [2] Woman hanging up phone: "Oh, my God!...I haven't a thing to wear."

