CUMMINGS HAYWIRE & SUPPLIES / LOAD AND UNLOAD
“Mr. Cummings? This is Frank Dunham in Production. … We’ve got some problems, Mr. Cummings. Machine No. 5 has jammed, several of the larger spools have gone off track, the generator’s blown, and, well, everything seems to be you-know-what.”

The Daily Dose

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Tuesday, March 5, 2024 Tuesday, March 5, 2024