I was down by the edge of the lake at the time. / I was just getting ready to cross the interstate. / I was in the glen, just finishing a new burrow when I got the news. / I was looking for crawdads in my favorite creek. / I was under a rock, getting ready to shed.
More facts of nature: All forest animals, to this very day, remember exactly where they were and what they were doing when they heard that Bambi’s mother had been shot.

