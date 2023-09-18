Distant Hills The distant hills call to me. Their rolling waves seduce my heart. Oh, how I want to graze in their lush valleys. Oh, how I want to run down their green slopes. Alas, I cannot. Damn the electric fence! Damn the electric fence! Thank you.
Cow poetry

The Daily Dose

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Monday, September 18, 2023 Monday, September 18, 2023