Oh, thank you so much for helping! We were on our way to terrorize the villagers when my monster just up and died on me. ... We'd still be stuck here if it wasn't for you! Yeah, yeah ... Another wet-behind-the-ears mad scientist.

The Daily Dose

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Thursday, September 14, 2023
Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Wednesday, September 13, 2023