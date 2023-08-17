"At first, Bob's inclination was to lower his shotgun and relax the hammers. But, then he heard something. Laughter? Were the ducks laughing at him? Bob's head began to pound with rage. He drew a bead on the nearest big drake."
Hunting lodge readings

The Daily Dose

Friday, August 18, 2023 Friday, August 18, 2023
Thursday, August 17, 2023 Thursday, August 17, 2023