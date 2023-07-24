Eastside Cafe / BOB’S Shoeworld,
“Listen! Just follow our distress beacon and send some help! … We’re in quadrant 57 of the Milky Way—on a planet called ‘Bob’s Shoeworld.’”

The Daily Dose

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Monday, July 24, 2023 Monday, July 24, 2023