and bacon..1695 / hash browns... 490 / with ham... 295 / short stack... 395 / eggs.....200 / sausage... / Omelettes "R" US
Humpty Dumpty’s final days

The Daily Dose

Monday, June 26, 2023 Monday, June 26, 2023
Sunday, June 25, 2023 Sunday, June 25, 2023