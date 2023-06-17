Bunker Hill, June 17, 1775: An unfortunate twist of fate for one young redcoat, Charles “Bugeyed” Bingham, was not knowing that the opposing American general had just uttered the historic command, “Don’t fire until you see the whites of their eyes.”

The Daily Dose

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Saturday, June 17, 2023
Friday, June 16, 2023 Friday, June 16, 2023