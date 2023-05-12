My God! You've chosen the seven of CLUBS! … A superstition will begin among certain Asian cultures that your horn, when ground up into a fine powder, is the source of a powerful aphrodisiac and that belief will in turn cause a great demand which will give rise to a depraved, merciless group of professional killers who will hunt you down, cut off your horn, and leave your carcass for the buzzards! … You are DOOMED! DOOMED! Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha. / I want my $2.00 back. / Madame Carlotta

