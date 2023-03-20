Well, I must’ve thrown that matador twenty feet in the air … By the time he … / Hey! I once stomped a matador and then gored two picadors! Boy, you never heard anyone yell ‘Ole’ that day! / Oh, yeah? What a couple of milkcows! Once, when I was running thru the streets of Pamplona, I trampled over …
Bullknitters

The Daily Dose

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Monday, March 20, 2023 Monday, March 20, 2023