[1] Woman on phone: "Yes. This is Eve... Oh, hello, Adam!...The Garden? Saturday? Oh, I'd love to!...Okay...See you soon...Bye bye. [2] Woman hanging up phone: "Oh, my God!...I haven't a thing to wear."

The Daily Dose

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 Tuesday, February 14, 2023