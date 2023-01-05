I wonder if she knows I exist. … Should I call her? Maybe she doesn’t even know I exist? Well, maybe she does … I’ll call her. No, wait! I’m not sure if she knows I exist. … Dang! / You know, I think I really like vanilla.
Same planet, different worlds

