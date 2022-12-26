"Contagious? Contagious?" I asked the doctor. "Really contagious," he tells me. / So that's it! As of this morning, I quit my medication! … Homicidal tendencies be damned! / And then I realized the guy was actually a ventriloquist, and it was his dummy who was giving me the exam. / You’re sitting in it now.
Classic conversation stoppers

The Daily Dose

