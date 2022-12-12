Yes, that is correct, Redbeard -- the last one is more proper. … Why don’t we all try saying it together? 1. Bucket of spaghetti 2. Bucket of lymph 3. Bucket of blood yo-ho-ho I will keel-haul him sub predicate obj
Pirate school

The Daily Dose

Monday, December 12, 2022 Monday, December 12, 2022
Sunday, December 11, 2022 Sunday, December 11, 2022