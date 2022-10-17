The deer fakes left... Now he's going wide. Oh! He took a hit, but he's still on his feet!.. Now, he's swinging to his... HE's DOWN! THEY GOT HIM! THEY GOT HIM! THE HUNT's OVER!
Monday night in the woods

The Daily Dose

