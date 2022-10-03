Arrrrrrrgh! Arrrrgh! Arrrrrrrgh! / Zuppo?... Zuppah?... Dang! This one's hard!.. Zippo?... Zippuh?... Zipper! Yes, that's it! Zipper!
Professor Wainwright’s painstaking field research to decode the language of bears comes to a sudden and horrific end.

The Daily Dose

Tuesday, October 4, 2022 Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Monday, October 3, 2022 Monday, October 3, 2022