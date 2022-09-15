Roy's Chili Burger basket Fish and chips Seafood combo Chicken and
“Well, I’d recommend either the chicken-fried steak or maybe the seafood platter. But look—I gotta be honest with ya—nothin’ we serve is exactly what I’d call food for the gods.”

The Daily Dose

Thursday, September 15, 2022 Thursday, September 15, 2022
Wednesday, September 14, 2022 Wednesday, September 14, 2022