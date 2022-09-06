July 2, 1805 Well, the cur did it again today. While walking behind me, he stepped on the the heel of my shoe, causing my foot to come out. The frequency of this occurrence has made me begin to doubt its accidental nature...
Tensions mount on the Lewis and Clark expedition.

The Daily Dose

