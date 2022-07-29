HAPPY 40th Frank
Suddenly, everything froze. Only the buzzing of the tsetse flies could be heard. The crackling grass wasn’t Cummings returning to camp after all, but an animal who didn’t like to be surprised.

The Daily Dose

Saturday, July 30, 2022 Saturday, July 30, 2022
Friday, July 29, 2022 Friday, July 29, 2022