Duffy's BIRD SEED
“Frankie! When didja get out? … Gee, I bet you been sittin’ in da cage wonderin’ where me and da loot wuz!  … Oh, Frankie, Frankie … heh heh heh … Want some coffee, Frankie?”

The Daily Dose

Sunday, June 26, 2022 Sunday, June 26, 2022
Saturday, June 25, 2022 Saturday, June 25, 2022