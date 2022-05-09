Hello? Hello? This is God! Who’s this? / Uh, this is Ernie Miller, sir. / Ernie who? Is this 555-1728? / No, this is 555-1782 / Sorry. / Click
And for the rest of his life, Ernie told his friends that he had talked with God.

