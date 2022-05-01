HELP WANTED SEPT. 2, 2005 / NINTENDO EXPERT NEEDED $50, 000 salary + bonus Equal opportunity employer 555-[scribble] / IF YOU HAVE 50,000 HOURS OR MORE OF VIDEO GAME EXPERIENCE, WE NEED YOU. / VIDEO PLAYER dragon slayer $150,000 / LOOKING FOR GOOD MARIO BROTHERS PLAYER $100,000 plus your own car. 555-[scribble] / DO YOU LAUGH IN THE FACE OF KILLER GOOMBAS? CALL US. $50,000 yr. plus a free house [scribble] / CAN YOU SAVE THE PRINCESS? We need skilled men and women $75,000 + Retirement. [scribble] / SUPER MARIO BROS. Expert. $95,000 yr. Four-day work week + Ferrari / Expanding company needs skilled computer games expert. Call / DO YOU KNOW A NINTENDO EXPERT? Please read him or her this ad.
