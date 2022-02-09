I was down by the edge of the lake at the time. / I was just getting ready to cross the interstate. / I was in the glen, just finishing a new burrow when I got the news. / I was looking for crawdads in my favorite creek. / I was under a rock, getting ready to shed.
More facts of nature: All forest animals, to this very day, remember exactly where they were and what they were doing when they heard that Bambi’s mother had been shot.

Thursday, February 10, 2022
Wednesday, February 9, 2022