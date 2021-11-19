1. First, rough in the skeletal structure. / 2. Next, add the major organs. (Note that the brain is kept small, which ensures that your cartoon character will always get into zany situations.) / 3. Then, add muscles and fat. In this country, fat is usually heaped on in generous amounts, which is why American cartoons are generally not as healthy as foreign ones. / 4. Finally, drape on the skin and clothes (both of your choice) and … There’s your cartoon!* / *Remember, when erasing, be sure to remove all layers.
How to draw cartoons

Friday, November 19, 2021
Thursday, November 18, 2021