Lord of the jungle? Lord of the jungle? … Ha! You couldn’t make Lord of the compost pile! … Oh great. Here we go with his little chest-pounding routine. / Kreegah! Bundolo! Tarzan bundolo! Kreegah! Kreegah!
The Greystokes at marriage counseling

The Daily Dose

Friday, November 12, 2021 Friday, November 12, 2021
Thursday, November 11, 2021 Thursday, November 11, 2021