The role of the large woman in horn-rimmed glasses was played by Arlene Carmichael. Arlene had previously auditioned for several other cartoons before her “break” in “The Far Side.” / In the role of “the cow” was Jessica Van Horn, from Fenwick Farms. / All of the protozoans came from a drainage ditch on the outskirts of Shreveport, LA. Most of them now live in a Beverly Hills petri dish. / Various aliens, monsters, sharks and large mammals were played by Frank Slavens and John McCasker. (Earlier this year, both characters went down in a giant squid suit and were never seen again.) / Making his cartoon debut as “the nerdy little kid” was Jerry Miller. Jerry was originally turned down for the part of Sluggo in “Nancy”. / Cockroaches, ants, flies, spiders, slugs and assorted invertebrates were all set free but came back into the house. / Playing a multitude of parts (cavemen, cowboys, etc.) was Daryl Simmons. Daryl plans to try out for an upcoming role in “Beetle Bailey”. / In various “scientific” roles was Andrew Figg. Regrettably, shortly before his stint with “The Far Side” ended, Andrew was erased. / Special thanks to Luann Thatcher, who designed the black border.
