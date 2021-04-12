“Dang it, Monica! I can’t live this charade any longer! I’m not a telephone repairman who stumbled into your life—I’m a Komodo dragon, largest member of the lizard family and a filthy liar.”

The Daily Dose

Tuesday, April 13, 2021 Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Monday, April 12, 2021 Monday, April 12, 2021