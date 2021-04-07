Hold on there, son … You best find some other berries to eat … And put that sweater on before you catch cold.
Luckily, Eddie had stumbled upon a rare variety of deadly nightshade, the amicable Atropa belladonna congenialocus. (Later that same day, however, he blundered into some poison oak—a flat-out intolerant species.)

