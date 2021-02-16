“And so please welcome one of this cartoon’s most esteemed scientist-like characters, Professor Boris Needleman, here to present his paper, ‘Beyond the Border: Analysis, Statistical Probability and Speculation of the Existence of Other Cartoons on The Known Comics Page.’”

The Daily Dose

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Tuesday, February 16, 2021 Tuesday, February 16, 2021