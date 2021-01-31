Peaches! I got niiiiiiice, fresh peaches! / Yo! Get your apricots right here! / Apples! Apples! Apples! You want 'em, I got 'em!
Saturday morning in the Garden

The Daily Dose

Monday, February 1, 2021 Monday, February 1, 2021
Sunday, January 31, 2021 Sunday, January 31, 2021