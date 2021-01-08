Ouch! You fool! The left ankle is too tight! … And don’t let me hang down there forever this time!
In her past, and unbeknownst to most people, Leona Helmsley was an avid bungee jumper.

The Daily Dose

Saturday, January 9, 2021 Saturday, January 9, 2021
Friday, January 8, 2021 Friday, January 8, 2021