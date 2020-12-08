Call of the Calf by Zeek / I sensed the mailman’s fear as he opened the gate. It was like a warm stench in the air -- so thick you could cut it with a knife. Suddenly, I felt myself growing dizzy -- as if the fear was some powerful drug. The entire yard began reeling. And then I heard his soft, plump calves begin calling to me. “Zeeeeeeeeek … Zeeeeeeeek … bite us. Zeeeeek … biiiiiiiite uuuusss … "
