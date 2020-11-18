“Listen up, my Cossack brethren! We’ll ride into the valley like the wind, the thunder of our horses and the lightning of our steel striking fear in the hearts of our enemies! … And remember—stay out of Mrs. Caldwell’s garden!”

The Daily Dose

Thursday, November 19, 2020 Thursday, November 19, 2020
Wednesday, November 18, 2020 Wednesday, November 18, 2020