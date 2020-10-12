NO TRESPASSING / KEEP OUT
Mrs. MacIntyer smelled trouble. On one side of the fence was her fruit-laden apple tree; on the other was the neighborhood brat pack of Dennis the Menace, Eddie Haskell, and Damien II.

The Daily Dose

Tuesday, October 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Monday, October 12, 2020 Monday, October 12, 2020