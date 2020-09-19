Yes, that is correct, Redbeard -- the last one is more proper. … Why don’t we all try saying it together? 1. Bucket of spaghetti 2. Bucket of lymph 3. Bucket of blood yo-ho-ho I will keel-haul him sub predicate obj
