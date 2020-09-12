“Twarn’t the alien’s fault, sheriff. … Ol’ Jeb Halloway kept stickin’ his head in one of the critter’s orifices and yellin’, ‘Jimmie crack-corn! Jimmie crack-corn!’”

The Daily Dose

Saturday, September 12, 2020 Saturday, September 12, 2020
Friday, September 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020