“So George says, ‘I’m goin’ over there and tellin’ that guy to shut that equipment off!’... So I said: ‘George, that guy’s a mad scientist. Call the cops. Don’t go over there alone.’... Well, you know George.”

The Daily Dose

Thursday, August 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 Wednesday, August 12, 2020