Aha! There’s the ol’ gall bladder. … Dang it, Lois! Would you knock off all this squirmin’ around business? / TIME-LIFE BKS. HOME SURGERY
Volume five in a series

The Daily Dose

Saturday, May 16, 2020 Saturday, May 16, 2020
Friday, May 15, 2020 Friday, May 15, 2020