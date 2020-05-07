Man stands behind at hotel lobby from desk speaking to a man holding a shield. Several other men with shields and spears stand nearby.
“I’m sorry, sir, but the reservation book simply says ‘Jason.’… There’s nothing here about Jason and the Argonauts.”

The Daily Dose

