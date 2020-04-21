22nd International MAD SCIENTIST CONVENTION
“So please welcome our keynote speaker, Professor Melvin Fenwick—the man who, back in 1952, first coined the now common phrase: ‘Fools! I’ll destroy them all!’”

The Daily Dose

