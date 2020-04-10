[1] Okay … "How do you do. My name is Tarzan, and I believe you are known as Jane." [2] "Allow me to introduce myself … I am Tarzan, Lord of the Jungle … And you?" [3] "You must be Jane … I am Tarzan. It's a pleasure to meet you." [4] There she is. [5] Me Tarzan! You Jane! [6] Damn.

The Daily Dose

Saturday, April 11, 2020
Friday, April 10, 2020