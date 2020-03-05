My baby’s left my lily pad, my legs were both deep-fried, I eat flies all day and when I’m gone they’ll stick me in formaldehyde … Oh, I got the greeeeeeens, I got the greens real baaaaaad …

The Daily Dose

Friday, March 6, 2020
Thursday, March 5, 2020