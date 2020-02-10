Lawrence Finn Brother to Huckleberry. Got straight A's in school. guidance counselor. / Doug Greystroke Brother to Tarzan. Lumberjack. Died from infected badger bite. / "Aunt" Debbie Youngest sister of Mother Teresa. Rockette. / Ted Wright Older brother of Orville and Wilbur. Miner. / Sidney Letterman Assistant gag writer for the Benny Hill show. / Eddie Moto Hunchback of Midvale Community Collage. In charge of dismissal bell.
In their sibling’s shadow

Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Monday, February 10, 2020